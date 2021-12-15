AVSI 2021 Participatory Comprehensive Conflict Mapping (next two payams)

Subject/Objective:

Background: After a preliminary first round of foucs groups1 (April 2020) aimed at testing and fine-tuning the tool for the conflict mapping exercise, on July 2020 began the conflict analysis consisting of 16 focus groups (FG), later complemented by the realization of 20 key informant interviews (KII). The exercise targeted the two payams of Cueibet Payam and Mayath Payam. The result of such work, along with the questionnaire used is accessible here: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/south-sudan/assessment/avsi-2020-2021-partecipatory-comprehensive-conflict-mapping

On April and June 2021 the same exercise was conducted in Ngap Payam and Malou-pec County. In the following section is reported a preliminary qualitative analysis of the evidence emerged during the FGs. The second section of this document summarize the finding of the KII.

As an additional document (bottom of the page) it is inserted a project report of results, including the unprecedent Peace Conference (assisted by 250 leaders of Cueibet county) led by the Governmnet but triggered and supported by AVSI with its Conflict Mapping activities

Below are the suggestions made by the focus groups for peaceful coexistence in local and different communities: 1) Initiating movement restriction laws on cattle keepers; 2) Comprehensive disarmament across Lakes and neighboring state; 3) To bring all culprits to the law and tightening rule of law and orders in applying them on to offenders; 4) Initiating peace dialogues among conflicting communities; 5) Immediate settlement of all pending cases.

