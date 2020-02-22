AU Commission Chairperson welcomes the formation of the Government of National Unity in South Sudan

22 February 2020, Addis Ababa:The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H. E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, congratulates the People and Government of the Republic of South Sudan on the successful formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU). He applauds the signatories to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) for reaching this important milestone towards building a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous country.

The Chairperson notes that the leadership of the country has shown political maturity by making the necessary sacrifices and compromise to reach this landmark stage of South Sudan’s transition to silence the guns. He further commends the Parties for making progress on the transitional security arrangements, upon which a good foundation for further advancements can be made.

The Chairperson wishes to underscore that the people of South Sudan have endured enough war and displacement and deserve a safe, secure and peaceful country. He, therefore, strongly calls for the faithful implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) signed in 2018, in its letter and spirit.

The Chairperson underscores the significance of the R-ARCSS towards addressing the root causes of the conflict as well as setting the stage for peace, security, stability and development in the country. Most importantly, the Chairperson notes that the formation of this unity government is only an initial step towards the more challenging reform processes that will require steadfast, collegiate and transparent leadership to deliver on the legitimate expectations for peace of the South Sudanese populations.

The Chairperson wishes to commend the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the African Union High Level Ad Hoc Committee on South Sudan, the United Nations and other international partners who have made immense contributions to the South Sudan peace process. In order to maintain the momentum of this important process, the Chairperson once again calls on the international community to commit to the peace process to support the parties in order to prevent any possible conflict relapse.

The Chairperson reiterates the African Union’s continued commitment to support the people and Government of South Sudan as they begin to strengthen their sovereignty, stability and political independence in accordance with the R-ARCSS and other relevant agreements which remain essential to durable peace and stability in South Sudan.