08 Oct 2018

AU and UN undertake joint mission to South Sudan to promote peace agreement and women participation

Report
from African Union
Published on 05 Oct 2018 View Original

Addis Ababa, New York, 5 October 2018: The African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Ambassador Smail Chergui, the Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the co-chair of the AU FemWise, Ms Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe, and the Executive Director for UN Women, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, will undertake a joint visit to South Sudan from 07 – 09 October 2018.

The delegation is expected to meet with the President, First Vice President, Council of Ministers and other high-level government officials of the Transitional Government of National Unity in South Sudan.

The joint visit will provide an opportunity for the delegation to commend the South Sudanese stakeholders for signing the peace agreement on 12 September 2018 and encourage them to faithfully implement it. More specifically, the visit will focus on tangible actions and re-emphasize the significance of elevating, safeguarding and ensuring women’s meaningful participation and leadership in the implementation of the Agreement. The joint visit will include a field visit to Bentiu. The delegation will meet with women leaders and organizations in Juba and Bentiu, including from the Protection of Civilian sites. They will also visit and meet with the leadership and personnel of the UN system.

After the visit to South Sudan, they will travel to Addis Ababa and brief the African Union Peace and Security Council on 10 October 2018. Subsequently, a joint briefing to the UN Security Council will be provided later this month.

