Attacks against civilians in southern Unity State, South Sudan (February – May 2022)

South Sudan: UN report says 173 civilians killed in four months in southern Unity State amid continued fighting

06 September 2022, Juba: A joint human rights report published by United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has documented gross violations and abuses of international human rights law and serious violations of international humanitarian law in South Sudan’s Unity State. These violations were committed during clashes between joint Government Forces and affiliated armed militias/groups on one hand, and elements of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO (RM)) – loyal to First Vice-President Riek Machar – on the other.

The report, which covers the period between 11 February and 31 May 2022, is based on 32 verification missions conducted by UNMISS in three counties – Koch, Leer, and Mayendit – and neighboring areas.

The hostilities in southern Unity State affected at least 28 villages and settlements — with approximately 173 civilians killed, 12 injured, and 37 women and children abducted. Many of the abductees were subjected to sexual violence, including girls as young as eight-years-old and a nine-year-old girl who was gang-raped to death. A total of 131 cases of rape and gang rape were documented. Approximately 44,000 civilians were displaced from at least 26 villages.

UNMISS identified joint Government forces and allied militias/groups reportedly operating under the command of officials of Koch and Mayendit counties as the main perpetrators of the human rights violations and abuses. The SPLM/A-IO (RM) also perpetrated attacks in Mirmir Payam, Koch County. “Human rights violations were committed with impunity. The Government is duty-bound under international law to protect civilians, investigate allegations of human rights violations, and hold suspected perpetrators accountable in compliance with fair trial standards,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of UNMISS, Nicholas Haysom.

