Analysis: Addressing livestock disputes with courts of former cattle camp leaders in Yirol East, Lakes state

In early September 2021, a group of men sat in the shade of a tree in Nyang, the capital of Yirol East County. The men – some of them former cattle camp leaders – engaged in a lively discussion about livestock. In February 2021, state authorities had temporarily introduced mobile courts made up of former cattle camp leaders who successfully addressed unresolved livestock disputes and cattle raiding in Yirol East County and other counties in Lakes states. As such, these courts exemplify local mechanisms and practices that play a crucial role in solving disputes and preventing the escalation of armed violence in South Sudan.