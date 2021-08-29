Analysing and documenting learning from South Sudan Integrated Emergency Response in Western Bahr El-Ghazal (WBeG) and Central Equatoria (CE)

Introduction:

Islamic Relief Worldwide is keen to learn from its programme implementation across the globe. In its annual SIDA (Swedish International Development Corporation Agency) humanitarian -funded programmes, there is a dedicated learning component to reflect on protection and inclusion principles within programmes. The “integrated emergency response in Western Bahr El-Ghazal (WBeG) and Central Equatoria (CE), in South Sudan” is a one-year project funded by Islamic Relief Sweden and SIDA. The project is targeting newly registered Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and returnees in the sectors of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) and health and nutrition. The project is working at mainstreaming gender and protection across all sectors. The purpose of this learning document is to review and analyse the project’s protection programming approaches and to capture some of the best practices used in programme implementation.

The following paper provides a brief background on Islamic Relief South Sudan (IRSS) programmes. It presents some of the key findings on protection and gender mainstreaming in service provision, Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention and response, and human resources procedures and gender balanced team in IRSS. It also provides a set of recommendations for mainstreaming gender and protection in future programming.