Amplifying Voices for the Protection of Civilians - PAX PoC Program annual report 2021

The following report reflects upon the annual reporting period from January-December 2021 for PAX’s Protection of Civilians (PoC) Program: "Amplifying Voices for the Protection of Civilians: Improving standards and accountability of PoC and military operations." The ambitious initiative was developed by PAX in close consultation with our strategic partners within the Department of Stabilization and Humanitarian Aid (DSH) at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). The PAX PoC Program is designed to enable national and international PoC actors to develop and implement security interventions that are more inclusive, civilian-focused and relevant to local protection needs. It is also central to our purpose to help civilians hold these PoC actors accountable for fulfilling their responsibilities to ensure adequate human security. The ultimate goal of the PoC Program is that to civilians living in conflict are safer and are able to live their lives free from fear.

The 2021 Annual Report is divided into three components:

Program-level summary report detailing the main developments and results from 2020 Four project-level chapters providing more details about the different components of the program:

Human Security Survey (HSS): Iraq

Human Security Survey (HSS): South Sudan

Engaging International Actors on PoC (EIA)

Protection in Practice (PiP)