Amnesty International calls for justice to end cycles of violence and broken promises in South Sudan

17 September 2018, Index number: AFR 65/9082/2018

Amnesty International remains gravely concerned about the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in South Sudan which has deteriorated considerably since the outbreak of the conflict nearly five years ago on 15 December 2013. Parties to the conflict continue to perpetrate crimes under international law and other serious human rights violations with complete impunity, brutality and total disregard for human life. This is in spite of the December 2017 ‘Cessation of Hostilities (COH) Agreement and the June 2018 ‘Khartoum Declaration of Agreement Between Parties to the Conflict of South Sudan’.