Akon County communities learn about revitalised peace agreement, promise to implement it

STANLEY MCGILL

About a thousand citizens of Akon County in the Gogrial area have participated in a peace rally centered around the dissemination of the content of the revitalised peace agreement signed in September 2018.

Organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in collaboration with the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), the event brought together a mixed crowd of residents, which also included county commissioners, executive chiefs, women’s organizations and youth groups.

“We want to tell the people of South Sudan that we, the people of Akon, are ready to support the peace process to serve as an example for all peace-loving people of this country,” said Akon County resident Madut Aya.

Akon County commissioner Simon Apet Deng challenged local authorities to reach out to remote places in their respective communities to educate others on the stipulations of the peace agreement.

“I want you to go out there and be our peace monitors. Check how the agreement is being implemented and report anyone who tries to derail the process,” he told his local chiefs and elders and other bystanders.

Anastasie Nyirigira Mukangarambe, a representative of the UN peacekeeping mission, reiterated that UNMISS stands ready to support the implementation as part of its task to protect civilians and build durable peace.