Air Serv Begins COVID-19 Response

Contact: Danielle Payant at dpayant@airserv.org

Juba, South Sudan. Air Serv has deployed an aircraft and begun operations in Juba, South Sudan. The Cessna Caravan, along with its crew of pilots, engineer, and base manager, will be supporting the COVID-19 response in eastern Africa.

Following a mandatory two week quarantine period upon arrival, the crew and aircraft were cleared by the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority to commence operations. The program, funded by the United States Agency for International Development, is part of an effort to battle the virus. Positive cases have been steadily climbing in the region, with South Sudan’s statistics now at 1,830 cases and 32 deaths. The country’s Vice President, James Wani Igga, announced last month that he had tested positive, making him the fifth country official to be diagnosed.

South Sudan is particularly susceptible to spread, due to cramped living conditions in densely populated areas, and large numbers of residents with little to no access to healthcare. The pandemic has also exacerbated instability resulting from the civil war which has plagued the nation since 2011.

The Juba program marks Air Serv’s sixth humanitarian operation currently active in eastern and central Africa. Utilizing a fleet of Cessna Caravans, Air Serv specializes in “last mile” air transportation in support of humanitarian programs. In addition to charter, facilities, maintenance, and consulting services, Air Serv is dedicated to providing response capabilities for organizations operating in disaster areas. For information about humanitarian programs or to make a donation to support emergency response efforts, please visit www.airserv.org. For more information about operations and facilities, please visit www.airserv.co.ug.