23 Feb 2018

Agok, Abyei Administrative Area Intention Survey - November 2017

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2017 View Original
Highlights

  • 44% of the displaced households were uprooted from Abyei Town in 2011

  • 51% indicate the intention to return within the next 6 months, whereas 21% indicate to leave in more than 6 months, and 28% in more than one year

  • 78% intend to return to their place of the origin or their former habitual residence. Major motives are the challenging living conditions in the place of displacement combined with perceived safety and security in the place of origin / former habitual residence.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

