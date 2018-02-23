Agok, Abyei Administrative Area Intention Survey - November 2017
Highlights
44% of the displaced households were uprooted from Abyei Town in 2011
51% indicate the intention to return within the next 6 months, whereas 21% indicate to leave in more than 6 months, and 28% in more than one year
78% intend to return to their place of the origin or their former habitual residence. Major motives are the challenging living conditions in the place of displacement combined with perceived safety and security in the place of origin / former habitual residence.
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.