Africa under water: heightened ‘mega’ crises

Africa contributes the least to global emissions, yet it is being affected by climate change in disproportionate, alarming and life-threatening ways, according to scientists. From Eastern Africa to the Sahel, climate change has made weather patterns more erratic, with prolonged droughts and more severe flooding. About a dozen African countries are under water, with flooding from this year’s rainy season destroying the homes and harvests of millions of vulnerable people. We are seeing the deadly results of the intersection of climate change, chronic vulnerabilities, conflict and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

