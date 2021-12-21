Advocating for boarding schools in Greater Kapoeta region, South Sudan

Introduction

Greater Kapoeta region is inhabited by the Toposa ethnic group, and it is divided into three main counties: Kapoeta South, Kapoeta East and Kapoeta North. In terms of education, Toposa have one of the lowest percentages of literacy in the country, with less than 2% of educated population.

Up to the 2013 crisis, most of the schools were supported by teachers coming from Kenya, Uganda and other parts of Eastern Equatoria. Many of these schools where faith-based founded, mostly supported by the Dioceses of Torit and other local churches. But, after the crisis and the continuous devaluation of the local currency, all the teachers left their occupation leaving a huge gap behind, that could not be bridged by the local communities.

Based on AVSI’s study conducted in 20191 , currently there are only 36 schools in the three counties, of which around half of them could be classified as regularly functioning, while almost all of them are located in the main centres of Kapoeta and Narus. The rural areas remain completely excluded from the formal education services.

Since 2017, there has been an increment in the enrolment of Toposa pupils in Greater Kapoeta. This is the main result of the successful cooperation between AVSI and the education centres, known as boarding schools.

In 2017, when AVSI started supporting St. Bakhita Girls and St. Daniel Comboni Boys, the number of Toposa pupils enrolled in the two schools was less than the 20% of the school population. Most of them were coming from Kapoeta, Torit, Juba or other locations in Jonglei, like Boma. The local communities around the two schools were not embracing education and they were not aware about the importance of educating their children.

AVSI implemented various strategies aiming to increase the enrolment of the local communities. One of them was directly targeting the schools: providing scholastic and teaching materials, motivating the teachers and rehabilitating/improving the school facilities. Another one was targeting communities through community mobilization and sensitization, alternative education for elders and chiefs, as well as awareness campaigns promoting girl’s child education.

In a context in which schools were shutting down because of the lack of teachers and the gaps in the government education system, the only remaining schools were the ones supported by the church. AVSI has established a good collaboration with the school administrations and the County Education Department, and thanks these continuous efforts, the enrolment of Toposa children has increased reaching almost 70% of the student population in both St. Bakhita Girls PS and St. Daniel Comboni Boys PS.

Below are some of the strengths that led to the successful intervention in these two boarding schools, indicating in blue, the vulnerabilities noticed for each item, and in green, the actions taken in response.