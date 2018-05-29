29 May 2018

Adolescent Girls in Crisis: Voices from South Sudan

Report
from Plan International
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.26 MB)

In the last 5 years, the conflict in South Sudan has displaced 4 million people and placed 7 million in need of humanitarian assistance.

Everyone concerned has had their lives torn apart with adolescent girls suffering worst.

Their physical safety, their health and their future prospects are all threatened in ways that differ from the risks faced by adolescent boys and adults. Often, too, just because they are young and female, their rights and needs are ignored.

This report commissioned by Plan International draws on research conducted with girls and members of their families and communities in multiple sites in South Sudan and Uganda.

It explores how adolescent girls within two age brackets (aged 10-14 and 15-19) understand and respond to the unique impact their country’s crisis has upon them.

It seeks to amplify their voices and their perceptions of the crisis and presents their views on how the humanitarian sector might respond.

