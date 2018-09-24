Adolescent Girls in Crisis: Experiences of risk and resilience across three humanitarian settings

Summary of findings and recommendations

Adolescent Girls in Crisis is a research project informed by and centred upon the voices and experiences of girls in three of the world’s most troubled and volatile locations: South Sudan, the Lake Chad Basin and the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The research found that:

Girls live in fear: Adolescent girls told us of the fear caused not only by the constant presence of armed men, but about genderbased violence within families, including child, early and forced marriage, which puts their health, their education and general well-being at risk.

Girls' lives are restricted: Adolescent girls lack freedom of movement: over protective parents, a heightened fear of violence and increased domestic chores confine them to the home and severely limit their opportunities. Adolescent girls cannot go to school, they cannot make friends and they cannot contact health services.

Girls want to go to school: Adolescent girls everywhere express a passion for study and a disappointment that their current situation, often combined with pre-existing discrimination, prevents them from attending school or gaining access to vocational training. Fear keeps them at home, as does family poverty, but often also there are no schools or training centres for them to go to, they are too far away or they have missed so much education that they struggle to catch up.

Girls want more control over power over their lives: The inability to control their lives to be consulted about decisions that affect them is reflected on by adolescent girls in all three research areas: adolescent girls cannot choose to carry on with their education, or whether, when or whom to marry, nor are they able to pursue livelihood opportunities that might give them a measure of independence.

What needs to be done:

The following recommendations are based on what adolescent girls have told us about their experiences and their priorities for the future: