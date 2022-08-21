Action Against Hunger - Nutrition and Mortality SMART Survey Final Report, Budi County of Eastern Equatoria State, South Sudan, June, 2022

Surveillance and Evaluation Team/ SET

Executive Summary

Background: Budi is one of the eight counties found in Eastern Equatoria state and it is bordered on the north by Kapoeta north county, on the north-west by Lafon county, on the east and south west by Torit and Ikotos counties, and on the south by Uganda. The county is divided into seven payams (namely: Kimatong, Lotukei, Komiri, Loudo, Ngauro, Ngarich and Nahicod/Nagishot) and has an estimated population of 104,7871 .

Between 11th - 17th June, 2022 Action Against Hunger- USA conducted nutrition and mortality SMART survey in Budi County of Eastern Equatoria state, South Sudan. The proposal was reviewed and approved by the NIWG as well as permission letter/approval was obtained from the MoH for the Republic of South Sudan, Juba.

Objective: The overall objective of this survey was to determine the prevalence of acute malnutrition among children 6-59 months of age and asses the mortality situation of the community in Budi County of Eastern Equatoria state, South Sudan. The survey also assessed the probable factors contributing to malnutrition, and the findings used to make actionable and appropriate recommendations to inform humanitarian response.

Methodology: The survey employed two-stage cluster sampling methodology with probability proportional to size (PPS). The first stage was selection of clusters based on probability proportional to population size (PPS) followed by selection of households within the selected clusters using simple random sampling. Sample size for anthropometry and retrospective mortality was determined using Emergency Nutrition Assessment (ENA) for SMART software (January 11, 2020 updated version). For anthropometry, a total of 460 children in 433 households were calculated and for mortality a total of 2,721 persons and 501 households were calculated. As the sample size for mortality survey is higher than the anthropometry survey, the larger of the two calculations (501) used for both mortality and anthropometric surveys.

Coverage of the survey: All Payams, Bomas and their respective villages were assessed. A total of 42 villages were selected by PPS and 12 households were selected per village.

Information collected: Anthropometric, mortality, morbidity, immunization, health seeking behaviour of mothers or caretakers, IYCF, maternal nutrition, WASH, and food security and livelihood (FSL), etc. information were collected.

County level participation: In addition to local community members, staffs from partne