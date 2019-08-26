26 Aug 2019

ACTED South Sudan Country Strategy 2017 Update

from ACTED
Published on 28 Sep 2017
Vision

A prosperous South Sudan built by integrated and resilient communities.

Mission

Provide quality, information-driven relief, recovery and development programming through long-term engagement with crisis-affected communities.

Strategy statement

From a total reach of around 500,000, transition 50,000 people to self-reliance by 2020, by supporting crisis-affected communities along the relief-recovery-development pathway through integrated CAMPS, ADAPT and THRIVE programming

