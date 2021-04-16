ACT Alliance Appeal: South Sudan Response to Complex Humanitarian Crisis - ETH211

In South Sudan, at least 7.3 million people are threatened with hunger and urgently need help (UN,2020), as they have increased humanitarian needs.

People continue to suffer in various ways from needs brought about by protracted conflict, floods, desert locusts, and the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought economic shocks. All these are likely to exacerbate the severity of acute food insecurity and have contributed to an extended and complex humanitarian crisis.

The complex humanitarian situation reveals that about one-third of the total population in South Sudan is estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021 according to the findings reflected in the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO,2021).

ACT South Sudan members, Norwegian Church Aid (NCA), Christian Aid (CA), The Lutheran World Federation (LWF), Finn Church Aid (FCA), and Presbyterian Relief & Development Agency (PRDA).