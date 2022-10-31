Accelerating COVID-19 vaccination rollout crucial for protecting people’s health in South Sudan

The Global Lead Coordinator of the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership, Mr Ted Chaiban concluded a high-level advocacy visit to South Sudan to ensure COVID-19 vaccination efforts are accelerated.

Mr Chaiban met with senior government officials including, H.E. Mr Hussein Abdel Bagi , the Vice President for Social Services Cluster and COVID-19 National Taskforce Chair, Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Honorable Yolanda Awel Deng Juach, the Minister of Health and Honorable Dier Tong Ngor, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Victoria Achut, the Undersecretary Ministry of Health as well as Ms Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, members of the UNCT, NGOs and key donors in South Sudan.

“WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and other partners have been instrumental in supporting the Ministry of Health in improving vaccine uptake across the country”, said Honorable Deng, the Minister of Health. “South Sudan is grateful for the visit of the Global Lead Coordinator of the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership and the commitment demonstrated by visiting the country to boost vaccination in the country and integrate COVID-19 vaccination into primary healthcare services".

South Sudan has been stepping up vaccination campaigns across the country, including outreach initiatives to access hard-to-reach communities mobilizing communities through local and political leaders, regional campaigns, house-to-house activities, and rolling out widespread public communications.

Through the introduction of innovative vaccination strategy, vaccination coverage increased from less than one percent in January 2022 to 15.6 percent by October 2022 with 91 percent coverage in healthcare workers and almost 50 percent of elderly are fully vaccinated.

The country is planning to conduct two national mass COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in November 2022 and March 2023 using intensified COVID-19 Vaccination Optimization strategy.

“I am impressed with efforts made under the leadership of Honorable Deng, to increase vaccine delivery and uptake in South Sudan. We are here to support the country to increase the coverage with focus on high-risk groups such as health care workers, the elderly, and people living with comorbidities”, said Mr Chaiban.

“We share her commitment to strengthen primary healthcare services, leveraging the Boma Health Initiative and quarter council to improve linkages between communities and primary healthcare”.

During his visit, Mr Chaiban also travelled to Bor, Jonglei State, where he visited a primary health care center and met senior government officials to discuss vaccine acceleration and gain first-hand experience of the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines at the service delivery level with the aim of identifying promising practices and areas of assistance.

At the end of the mission, Mr Chaiban reiterated the COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership's commitment to strengthen collaboration and support the upcoming two nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaigns in November 2022 and March 2023.

