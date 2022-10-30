ACAPS Briefing Note: South Sudan - Impact of floods (27 October 2022)

CRISIS OVERVIEW

Since August, flash and riverine floods have been severely affecting South Sudan, as is typical during the rainy season (April–November). Most of the country had below-average rainfall in June–July. In early August, Jonglei, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Upper Nile, and Western Bahr el Ghazal states began recording normal to above-average rainfall (ACEM et al. 22/09/2022; FEWS NET 27/09/2022; FEWS NET accessed 11/10/2022; FloodList 12/10/2022). The extent of flooding more than doubled between early August and early October, from 22,000km2 of South Sudan’s landmass to 48,000km2 (UNOSAT 10/10/2022 and 09/08/2022).

On 9 September, the Government of South Sudan declared the flood-affected states as national disaster areas (Radio Tamazuj 11/09/2022). Based on needs assessments carried out in the nine affected states, flooding had affected more than 900,000 people as at 11 October (OCHA 11/10/2022).

Nearly two-thirds of the flood-affected people live in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity, and Warrap states in the north of the country. Northern Bahr el Ghazal has recorded the highest number of affected people at 252,000 – quadruple the number of flood-affected people in the state in 2021 (OCHA 11/10/2022 and 14/12/2021).

Floods have damaged or destroyed buildings (houses, schools, health facilities) and transport infrastructure (roads, bridges). There have been crop and livestock losses, which could worsen food insecurity. Flooding has affected some latrines and water sources, raising the risk of water contamination and waterborne disease outbreaks (OCHA 11/10/2022). Floods have also resulted in human deaths; in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, at least 68 people have died either from drowning or snakebites (Eyeradio 16/09/2022; Radio Tamazuj 14/09/2022).

Floods have affected IDPs, refugees, returnees, and host communities and resulted in secondary displacement for some (JRS 23/09/2022; OCHA 11/10/2022; UNMISS 12/10/2022; DRI et al. 19/09/2022).