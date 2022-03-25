Abyei people assured of adequate security despite on-going transition

UNISFA/SCPIS/PR/107

Abyei, 24 March 2022 - UNISFA will continue to prioritize security and the protection of civilians throughout Abyei area during and after the mission’s transition into a multinational peacekeeping mission.

The Force Commander and Acting Head of Mission for the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), Maj. Gen. Benjamin Olufemi Sawyerr, gave this assurance while exchanging views with the Khartoum appointed Chief Administrator, Gumaa Dawood Musa, and the Misseriya traditional and community leaders during his second visit to Diffra, Northern Abyei.

General Sawyer however decried the deteriorating security situation in the Abyei Area since the beginning of February and assured the people that the mission will ensure there is no security gaps despite the troop withdrawal and reconfiguration of the mission.

General Sawyerr stressed the need to promote dialogue between the two communities and avoid activities that will upset peace and security in the area. He encouraged them to accept the establishment of Community Protection Committees (CPC) and the activation of the early warning system (EWS).

The Force Commander also met and exchanged views with the Misseriya traditional and community leaders led by Paramount Chief Muktar. The traditional leaders called for more development in northern Abyei and underscored the importance of complying with the June 2011 Agreement between Sudan and Southern Sudan as the only legitimate Agreement on Abyei. The pledged their support for his administration.

In Todach, General Sawyerr met with representatives of the Misseriya and Ngok Dinka traders operating in the Amiet Market. He charged them to live in peace with one another and avoid conflicts, stressing that as traders, they needed a peaceful environment to carry out their business activities without interruption. Gen Sawyerr was accompanied by the Deputy Force Commander, Brig. Gen Syed Mohammod Abu Bakir, UNISFA Police Commissioner Ms. Violet Nasambu Lusala and the Mission’s Chief of Staff Alexander Rose.