Abyei Flash Update No. 1 - As of 15 February 2022

This update is produced by OCHA South Sudan in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) and Abyei Administration have reported that an estimated 70,000 people have been displaced by fighting in the Abyei Administrative Area since inter-communal clashes broke out on 10 February 2022, with reports of civilians killed and wounded.

Of the estimated 70,000 people displaced, the majority fled to Abyei town; others have sought refuge across the South Sudanese border, with nearly 20,000 people displaced to Warrap State, South Sudan.

Some 700 aid workers have been relocated with their families to various locations, including Abyei town and South Sudan.

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) is providing security to humanitarian compounds and warehouses in affected areas.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In recent weeks, inter-communal tensions have increased in the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) over a long-standing territorial dispute regarding the Anet settlement and its environs.

On 10 February, fighting broke out between two communities in Anet settlement. The violent clashes protracted for days extending to Juljok settlement and Agok town, displacing nearly 70,000 people to various locations in central and southern Abyei, according to the RRC and Abyei Administration. Reports have been received that Agok town is currently deserted.

Some 20 people were reportedly killed during the attacks, many were injured, and there were reports of destruction of public and private infrastructure and psychological harm in the Agok general area. An NGO staff was killed and two injured to date. The violence has also resulted in the relocation and evacuation of some 700 aid workers and their families from Agok and Juljok to various locations, including Abyei town and South Sudan.

Most of the displaced people who fled to Abyei town stay with host communities. Others are camping by the roadside, under trees, or sheltered in public school buildings. An inter-agency humanitarian needs assessment team plans to verify the reports of displacements and humanitarian needs on 16 and 17 February 2022.

As a result of the clashes, the hospital run by an international INGO in Agok town and nearly all of southern Abyei's ten primary health facilities are no longer functional. Nineteen critical patients were relocated to the UNISFA Level II hospital in Abyei town on 12 February 2022. A child reportedly died during the relocation. Two injured INGO staff were evacuated by air ambulance on 14 February.

At the request of NGO and UN agency focal points, UNISFA is currently providing security to their compounds in Agok and Juljok and the WFP warehouse in Agok and Myom Ngok, in southern Abyei.

WARRAP STATE

According to the RRC, more than 19,290 displaced people from Abyei have arrived in Twic County in Warrap State, South Sudan. More people are expected to arrive. An inter-cluster mission to Twic County is planned to take place from 17 to 19 February to assess the needs of the newly displaced people.