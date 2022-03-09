Abyei Clashes Flash Update No. 2 - As of 09 March 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Fighting has been ongoing in the Abyei area since 10 February 2022, with reports of civilians killed and wounded.

▪ More than 50,000 people are reportedly displaced but numbers are yet to be verified.

▪ The majority of people fled to Abyei town, while others sought refuge in areas further south, with more than 20,400 people registered in Twic County in Warrap State.

▪ Some people moved closer to the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) compound in Abyei seeking safety.

▪ Humanitarian operations in affected areas were suspended. Aid workers were relocated for safety.

▪ UNISFA is providing security to humanitarian compounds and warehouses in affected areas.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Intercommunal tensions increased in recent weeks in the Abyei Administrative Area (AAA), allegedly driven by longstanding territorial disputes, inter-tribal tensions, and revenge seeking.

On 10 February, fighting broke out between the communities in Abyei and Twic County of Warrap State in Anet settlement. The violent clashes extended to other locations including the Juljok settlement and Agok town. People fled the areas, with at least 50,000 people moving to various locations in central and southern Abyei according to the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) and the Abyei Administration.

The President of South Sudan has formed a committee to investigate the root cause of the conflict between the two communities.

Violence has intensified since 5 March, leading to 36 people killed as of 6 March, with an unknown number of people injured. Public and private infrastructure has been destroyed in the Agok general area. More than 750 aid workers - national and international - relocated with their families from Agok and Juljok to various locations, including Abyei town and South Sudan. Reports indicate that Agok town has been largely deserted.

People who displaced to Abyei town are staying with host communities. Others are by the roadside, under trees, or sheltered in public school buildings.

On 6 March, people moved towards the UNISFA base and later dispersed to other areas perceived as safe.