The 886th meeting of the Peace and Security Council on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan

Adopted by the Peace and Security Council at its 886th meeting held on 15 October 2019, on the situation in the Republic of South Sudan,

The Peace and Security Council,

Recalling its previous communiqués and press statements on the situation in South Sudan, including Communique PSC/AHG/COMM(DCXXVI adopted at its 720th meeting held on 20 September 2016 in New York, Communique PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLI) adopted at its 751st meeting held on 8 February 2018 and PSC/PR/COMM.(DCCLXVIII) adopted at its 768th meeting held on 26 April 2018, as well as its Communique PSC/AHG/COMM.(DCCLXXXIII) adopted at its 783rd meeting held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, at the level of Heads of State and Government, on 30 June 2018;

Taking note of the Report of the Chairperson of the Commission on the situation in South Sudan; Noting the statements by the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the African Union, H.E. Ambassador Robert Y. Lormia II, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the PSC for the month of October 2019 and by the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for South Sudan, H.E. Ambassador Joram Biswaro; also noting the statements made by the representative of the Republic of South Sudan, the representative of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, in its capacity as Chair of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Special Envoy of IGAD, the acting Chair of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), the representative of South Africa, in its capacity as Chairperson of the AU Ad Hoc Committee for South Sudan, as well as by the Special Representative of the United Nations to the AU (UNOAU);

Reaffirming the solidarity of the African Union with the people and the Government of South Sudan in their aspirations to restore peace and stability in their country;

Acknowledging the efforts being deployed by the Government of South Sudan and all the parties, as well as the overall progress achieved to date in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS);

Acting under Article 7 of its Protocol, the Peace and Security Council: