780,000 people are affected by flooding in South Sudan

An estimated 780,000 people in 31 counties were reported as affected by flooding in South Sudan since May. People in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states, are the worst affected by the floods. Flooding has led to widespread collapse of livelihoods, severely affecting the ability of households to maintain livestock decreasing community and household coping capacities.

IS CLIMATE CHANGE BEHIND THESE RECURRING FLOODS?

Rainfall patterns have also drastically changed since previous years. In 2020-21, Fangak has experienced four flooding events. Unusually, flooding in January 2021 occurred outside of the rainy season, indicating that rainfall is not the only trigger for flooding in the county. Rather, it is likely that excess water coming from upstream overwhelmed the absorbing capacity of the local swamps , which may have still contained water from the previous rainy season. Flooding has something to do with high water levels upstream in Uganda, including in Lake Albert and Lake Victoria. This was likely also a cause for the historically high flooding in 1962.

Floods in Fangak are move severe than in previous years, driving large-scale displacement throughout 2021. Widespread livelihood collapse has been compounded by a reported inability to depend on traditional coping strategies and income generating activities. Flooding has prevented people from cultivating their lands since 2020, and has resulted in populations converging on highlands and further to Sudan. Given the trends of floods it is difficult for communities to continue living in Fangak, alternative measures for livelihood are important.

PRACTICALLY WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR AFFECTED SOUTH SUDANESE?

In Canal/Pigi

Canal-Pigi County has seen two years of consecutive flooding since August 2020 and at the time of the assessment still remained flooded, with flood waters unlikely to recede anytime soon. Flooding has led to widespread collapse of livelihoods, severely affecting the ability of households to maintain livestock, and decreasing community and household coping capacities.

Due to flooding, dependence on traditional coping strategies and income generating activities have reportedly been severely affected. The loss of traditional livelihoods along with reportedly minimal access humanitarian services is increasing food insecurity in the county.

Flooding has reportedly led to displacement in the county with the majority of communities moving to the highlands along the Nile and Sobat rivers, as well as along the Jonglei canal. This displacement has led to the emergence of entirely new settlements and has substantially increased the size of other settlements in these areas. Displacement has further added pressure of an increasing internally displaced peoples population on host communities resources.

Humanitarian service providers have reported that response remains challenged by the floods with disruptions and delays in services.

In Fangak

Widespread livelihood collapse has been reported across the county, compounded by inability of households to depend on traditional coping strategies and income generating activities. Flooding has prevented people from cultivating their lands since 2020, and has resulted in populations converging on highlands and moving further to Sudan.

Flooding events have also had a detrimental effect on people's access to shelter, as the traditional style of houses, tukuls, are often constructed with mud and grass, and are unable to sustain longer periods of flooding.

Flood severity and risk in Fangak county has increased over the years. The extent of floods and the time it takes for flood waters to recede has increased exponentially.

Many households will now go two years without cultivation, whilst facing a reduction in access to cattle, whilst increased dependency on wild foods and other coping strategies have been limited due to the remaining flood waters

WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK?

In Leer and Mayendit counties