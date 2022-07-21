2022-2023 Nutrition cluster strategic advisory group (SAG) Terms of References (ToRs)

1. Background

In April 2010, the Humanitarian Country Team in Juba adopted the cluster system to strengthen and improve humanitarian coordination mechanisms and to ensure that coordination structures were up to the challenge of addressing the complex and pressing humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

The Nutrition Cluster was created in late 2010 after strong advocacy for a greater focus on nutrition in Southern Sudan. The primary purpose of the Nutrition Cluster was to support and strengthen coordination of nutrition actors and responses within the humanitarian community, and to ensure appropriate and efficient response to humanitarian crisis by providing life-saving nutrition support to populations in need in accordance with national and global standards.

The Nutrition Cluster Coordination Team (NCCT) is currently made up of the Cluster Coordinator (UNICEF), the Cluster Co-coordinator (International Medical Corps), the Information Management Specialist (UNICEF), the Deputy Cluster Coordinator (WFP), and the Roving Subnational Cluster Coordinator (ACF). The NCCT is responsible for facilitating and ensuring coherent and effective nutrition emergency preparedness and response by mobilizing nutrition cluster partners to operate in a strategic manner; for establishing and maintaining effective coordination mechanisms at central and state levels; and to represent the nutrition cluster’s interests. Currently, the Nutrition Cluster has over 87 partners including UN agencies, national and international NGOs, government, observer, and donors.

At National level the Nutrition Cluster works closely with and supports the Nutrition Department in the Ministry of Health which is responsible for policies, strategies, and guidelines for nutrition in South Sudan.

At State level, the Nutrition Cluster, also operates with and supports the MOH at state and sub state lower levels in coordination, assessment, planning, implementation and monitoring of nutrition emergency preparedness and response activities.

A Peer Review Technical Team (PRTT) was initially established to address the allocation of the then Common Humanitarian Fund (CHF) now South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF) projects1 . In line with guidance from OCHA in 2011 the composition of the PRTT originally included the Cluster Coordinator UNICEF, Cluster Co-Coordinator ACF, WFP, UNICEF, Malaria Consortium, with OCHA as an observer. In February 2012 OCHA stipulated that the PRTT should be composed of the Cluster Coordinator & Cluster Co-coordinator; two UN agency representatives, two International NGO representatives and one National NGO representative.

TOR were not developed for the PRTT, and over time the PRTT took on a wider role, including guiding the strategic direction of the Nutrition Cluster and active involvement in decision making on key issues in relation to the Nutrition Cluster activity. Considering the change in the role of the PRTT a wider strategic role of the PRTT was formalized as a Nutrition Cluster Strategic Advisory Group (SAG) since August 2012 with TOR agreed to be revised annually. In Feb 2022, the SAG plus meeting was held to review the process and the frequency for updating the TORs for SAG as well as for the various Technical Working Groups (TWGs). It was agreed that revision of TORs for both SAG and TWGs will be undertaken every two years.