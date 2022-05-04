South Sudan
2021 South Sudan Humanitarian Response in Review
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- In 2021, South Sudanese people were confronted by a series of interconnected shocks, such as conflict, persistent and unprecedented flooding, inflation, and COVID-19, which severely impacted the most vulnerable, particularly women, children, the elderly and people with special needs.
- Humanitarian organizations worked tirelessly to meet people’s priority needs, guided by three strategic objectives set in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan. An estimated 56 per cent of humanitarian partners working to achieve the HRP objectives were South Sudanese non-governmental organisations.
- The humanitarian response was impacted by sub-national violence, bureaucratic impediments, operational interference, violence against humanitarian personnel and assets. Remote communities were cut off from assistance during the rainy season.
- The response plan was 68 per cent funded, with US$1.15 billion received toward the $1.68 billion appeal.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
