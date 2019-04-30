30 Apr 2019

2018 Cluster Performance Monitoring Final Report

Report
from UN Children's Fund, Nutrition Cluster
Published on 01 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.15 MB)

1. INTRODUCTION

South Sudan Nutrition Cluster

The cluster approach was established in 2005 following an independent Humanitarian Response Review, to address gaps and to increase the effectiveness of humanitarian response by building partnerships. The Nutrition cluster was established late in 2010. The primary purpose of the Nutrition Cluster is to support and strengthen coordination of nutrition actors within the humanitarian community, and to ensure appropriate and efficient response to humanitarian crisis by providing life-saving nutrition support to populations in need in accordance with national and global standards.
Emergency nutrition activities are coordinated through fortnightly cluster coordination meetings and ad hoc meetings. The cluster also coordinates a number of technical working groups (TWG): Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) TWG; Nutrition Information Working Group (NIWG); Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN). Given the evolving and challenging environment and emergency nutrition response context in South Sudan, specific task forces were also established for providing common guidelines and response modalities, information sharing and developing and promoting coherent monitoring and reporting systems. This includes: Rapid Response Mission (RRM) task force; Quality and Accountability to Affected Population (QAAP) task force; and Nutrition in Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) task force. The vision and strategic direction of the nutrition cluster is decided by a Strategic Advisory Group (SAG). The SAG is chaired by the Director of Nutrition and co-chaired by the nutrition cluster coordinator and has representation from the Government (MOH), UN agencies, National and International NGOs and observers.
The nutrition cluster coordination team has formally established Sub national nutrition cluster coordination arrangements in 10 of the former states (Upper Nile, Jonglei, NBeG, Unity, EES, WES, Lakes, Warrap, CES and WBeG).
All the Sub national nutrition cluster coordination support the existing government health system on the ground and are supposed to be chaired by the heads of State or County Health Departments (CHD) or heads/nutrition focal points in the State and sub states. The composition of the State level coordination mechanisms is similar to that at Juba depending on the number of operational partners on the ground.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.