2017–2018 Overview of Communication with Communities (CwC)

Communication with Communities (CwC) through Radio Broadcast

Bentiu

Starting from September 2017, IOM Camp Management in Bentiu Protection of Civilians (PoC) site regularized previously ad-hoc radio talk shows for community information and live Q&A sessions on camp management issues, called “Camp Management Hour” on community radio Kondial FM 97.2 (Internews). IOM Camp Management staff are now able to discuss in Nuer such topics as roles and responsibilities of Camp Management, Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM), and the role of IOM staff in communication centres.

Building on the consistently achieved successful complaint resolution rate of above 90 per cent for the past several quarters (97% for Q4, 2017) through CFM in Bentiu PoC, CCCM continued the expansion of the scope of the mechanism and began soliciting beneficiaries’ feedback on new topics including shelter, protection, and biometric registration issues.

Formalization of Complaints and Feedback Mechanism (CFM)

Wau

During the last quarter of 2017, IOM established a formal CFM in Wau PoC site. An information desk is placed in the CCCM office receiving request for information and complaints from PoC residents for a few hours per day. CCCM team in Wau conducted regular sensitization to the community about the existence and processes of CFM, informing the community that they are able to complain about any issues related to service delivery that affect their day-to-day lives. New banners have been procured to improve the community’s understanding of the CFM (in both English and Arabic) and provide information on the operating hours. Thus far, most complaints have related to the loss of biometric cards for food distribution. Camp Management works closely with the Displacement Tracking and Monitoring (DTM) Team to organize exercises to replace lost cards.

Operationalization of Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)

Bentiu and Wau

Building on a review of AAP systems in Bentiu and Wau PoC sites conducted by an AAP Consultant in July 2017, IOM continued the operationalization of the technical recommendations. In Bentiu PoC site, following the recruitment of a dedicated translator,

Camp Management systematized the translation from English into Nuer of all community communication materials, such as meeting minutes and sensitization messages to enhance accountability and promote better communication with communities. Another recommendation being implemented in Wau is the participatory development of visual aids to explain humanitarian principles.

Through various Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), IOM has discussed notions such as neutrality and impartiality, and identified with the community ways to graphically represent these concepts, which are now being drawn by local artists in the PoC site.