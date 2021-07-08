10th anniversary of independence provides opportunity for fresh push for peace in South Sudan

Juba, 8 July 2021: The 10th anniversary of South Sudan’s historic achievement of independence provides an important opportunity to inject fresh momentum into the peace process to deliver the stability, peace, and prosperity that citizens deserve.

“Tomorrow, we celebrate this important occasion alongside the people of South Sudan who fought long and hard for their independence and endured great suffering to secure a better life for themselves and future generations,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, Mr. Nicholas Haysom.

“We also urge the country’s political leaders to seize this opportunity to make the hopes and dreams of a decade ago a reality by securing the sustainable peace needed to enable full recovery and development.”

Significant progress has been made since the signing of the 2018 peace deal, including the formation of a transition government, reconstitution of the national legislature, and the convening of a constitution-making process. However, the implementation of the revitalized agreement is slow, and peace remains fragile.

“The journey from war to peace has been a long and difficult one and there is still much to be done so that people can exercise the democratic right they earned a decade ago.”

The country continues to face many obstacles to sustainable peace, including the lack of a unified security force, pervasive insecurity related to intercommunal conflict and opportunistic crime driven by economic deprivation.

“It is important that these issues are addressed through the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement which provides a credible framework for bringing durable peace,” said Mr. Haysom.

“In 2011, the international community pledged its full support to the newly independent South Sudan. This commitment remains as important today,” said Mr. Haysom. “As part of the international effort, UNMISS has made a significant contribution working alongside the people of South Sudan as a partner for peace.”

“Our peacekeepers do their best to help create a safe and secure environment for political processes, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and return of displaced families and refugees. We are also supporting local and national-led conflict prevention and resolution efforts, monitoring and reporting on human rights, including sexual and gender-based violence, providing technical assistance to build the capacity of the justice sector to prevent crime and hold perpetrators accountable, and facilitating reconciliation and peace meetings across the country.”

“On this special day, we congratulate the people of South Sudan for a decade of independence and share our fervent hope that, together, we can secure enduring peace and a prosperous future for all citizens of the world’s newest nation.”

Contact: UNMISS Chief of Communication and Public Information, Francesca Mold at mold2@un.org or unmiss-spokesperson@un.org