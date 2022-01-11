Zulu visits flood-ravaged areas in Buffalo City Municipality

Social Development Minister, Lindiwe Zulu will today visit parts of the Buffalo City Municipality in the Eastern Cape where flooding from the recent torrential rains left a trail of destruction of property and the tragic loss of life.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Social Development said the purpose of Zulu’s visit is to assess the damage and ensure that the affected communities receive the necessary support to recover.

“The purpose of the visit is to assess the damage first hand and to interact with all key stakeholders to ensure a coordinated response and that the affected communities in Mdantsane and Duncan Village, which were the hardest-hit areas, receive all the necessary humanitarian support to recover and rebuild their lives,” the department said.

The Minister will begin her visit in Ward 17 and NU 7 (Ward 20) in Mdantsane from 11:00. She will then proceed to visit Ward 2 in Duncan village.

During the visit, she will be joined by the MEC of Social Development, Siphokazi Lusithi, and local government leaders.

Post the visit, Zulu and Lusithi will conduct an on-site media briefing on current and future humanitarian relief measures to the affected communities. – SAnews.gov.za