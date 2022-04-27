USAID providing immediate assistance to respond to flooding and mudslides in South Africa

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $100,000 in humanitarian assistance in response to immediate needs in South Africa, following extensive flooding and mudslides throughout KwaZulu-Natal province in the aftermath of Subtropical Depression Issa. To date, the flooding and mudslides have killed at least 435 people, displaced thousands of people, and damaged or destroyed more than 12,000 houses.

With these funds, the U.S. Government is providing needed emergency relief items for households affected by the flooding. U.S. officials in South Africa and Washington, D.C., are closely monitoring humanitarian impacts in coordination with the Government of South Africa and partners throughout the region. The United States stands with communities in South Africa as they recover from the storm and related flooding and landslides.