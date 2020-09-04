UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 7: 01-31 August 2020

Highlights

• The rise in COVID-19 cases in South Africa is finally showing signs of slowing down. The number of new cases has now decreased to less than 4,000 a day, compared to over 12,000 every day in July.

Today, one in every seven tests comes out positive, compared to one in every three during the COVID-19 peak.

• Schools re-opened on 03 August for grade 12 students and the phased return resulted in all grades returning by 24 August.

UNICEF informed the Department of Basic Education on the safe return to school through guidance and standard operating procedures. This included an ongoing communication campaign with messaging on how to reduce the risks of COVID-19 spread to caregivers, children and teachers. The challenge now is that school attendance in all provinces is at a worrying low of 75% or below.

• UNICEF has provided at least 6,2 million children with critical COVID-19 messaging and learning resources through online platforms, broadcast (radio and TV) and social media. UNICEF is also supporting ‘WoZa Matric’, that provides students with additional learning materials and psychosocial support as they prepare for their final exams.

Situation Overview

• South Africa continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa, with a total of 628,259 confirmed infections. Of these cases, nearly 550,000 of people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, an 86% recovery rate.

• The total cumulative number of deaths is 14,236 reflecting an increase of 5,662 additional deaths since early August.

• Gauteng province has the highest number of cases (209,648), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (112,726) and the Western Cape (105,908).