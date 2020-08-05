UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 6: 1-31 July 2020

Highlights

UNICEF also worked with the Department of Water and Sanitation to put in place an additional 9 handwashing with soap stations in KwaZulu-Natal province, eight stations in the North West province and 13 stations in Northern Cape province. Five stations are planned to be installed in Diepsloot, Gauteng, bringing the total built to 72 stations across South Africa.

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising, UNICEF is further strengthening its risk communication and community engagement work, including positioning additional staff at the provincial level. Strengthening handwashing and COVID-19 prevention messaging is critical as increased movement plays its role in the spread of the virus.

UNICEF continues to support the back to school initiative, printing and distributing child friendly standard operation procedures, including posters with COVID-19 and how to stay safe at school messaging. Videos for learners, parents, teachers and support staff have also been produced, while preparations for reopening schools includes improving access to WASH facilities.

On 23 July, amid fierce national debate, the Government announced another school break in response to a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections. The Department of Basic Education subsequently issued a revised re-opening plan, with schools set to resume on 03 August for grade 12 learners, 11 August for Grade 7 and with all pupils back to school by 24 August.

Situation Overview

COVID-19 rates increased significantly during July with daily averages reaching 13,000 new infections. South Africa now has the fifth highest COVID-19 infection rates globally at 511,485 confirmed cases and 8,366 deaths. The number of recoveries currently stands at 347,227.

Gauteng province accounts for 35.7% of all cases, followed by Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Western Cape province previously made up half of all COVID-19 infections but is now showing signs of reaching a plateau, with rates now at 20% of all cases across the country.

The number of infected health workers is 24,104, with 181 fatalities recorded. This accounts for 5% of all confirmed cases in South Africa.

The results of some 12,000 COVID-19 patients indicate that HIV and TB have a modest effect on COVID-19 mortality, with 12% of deaths attributable to HIV and 2% to TB.

The IMF approved US$4.3 billion in emergency financial assistance to help South Africa address the impact of COVID-19.