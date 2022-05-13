UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 20: January - April 2022

UNICEF continued to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, including direct cold chain support to the Department of Health and through Risk Communication and Community Engagement (RCCE) including social listening, data and evidence collection and community mobilisation and engagement. The national vaccination rate is nearing 50% but variations exist, from 36% of youth (18 - 34) vaccinated, to almost 70% of the 60+ cohort.

Flooding in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) devastated areas in and around Durban. UNICEF is supporting immediate relief efforts, including WASH, psychosocial support and cash assistance, among others. This is coordinated as part of the UN response, working with government and partners to assess and provide the specific support required. The floods came on the back of widespread unrest that hit parts of KZN in July 2021, the impact of which is still being felt.