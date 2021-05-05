UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 15, as of 1-30 April 2021

Highlights

Phase One of the COVID-19 vaccination programme continued, with nearly 330,000 health workers now vaccinated, out of a total of 1.2 million targeted. Phase Two is scheduled to start in mid-May, focusing on those 60 years and older, people with comorbidities, in congregate settings and frontline workers. The final phase is expected to roll out from November into early 2022.

UNICEF is supporting COVID-19 vaccination work through cold chain specialists; training for cold chain managers; participation in the development of a COVID-19 vaccination field guide; training of health care workers on the Med Safety Application, an electronic tool for reporting adverse events (AEFI) following immunization; and risk communication and community engagement work promoting vaccines and adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures.