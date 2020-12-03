South Africa
UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10: 01-30 November 2020
Highlights
UNICEF South Africa is urgently scaling up its risk communication and community engagement work on the ground through a partnership with the South African Red Cross. This follows rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19 infection, particularly in Eastern and Western Cape provinces, infections which are predicted to worsen over the festive season. This work is being conducted in coordination with the National COVID-19 RCCE Technical Working Group and provincial teams, as well as the ‘Incidence Management Team’.
Final school year ‘Matrics’ students started their exams after a year of school disruptions. UNICEF South Africa has been supporting the pupils through ‘Woza Matrics’ – an innovative partnership with the Department of Basic Education, South African Broadcasting Corporation and the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) that provides learners with educational materials and psychosocial support as they prepare for their exams.
UNICEF’s CEO Network of more than 30 business leaders from across South Africa met again virtually to discuss the situation for children and the COVID-19 response to date. The focus was on the continued critical role and engagement of the private sector in reimagining a safer, fairer and better South Africa.
Situation in Numbers
Confirmed cases: 790,004
Recovered: 731,242
Deaths: 21,535
Tests Conducted: 5,383,078
(As of 01 December)
Situation Overview
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is now 790,004 with COVID-19 related deaths at 21,535.
Eastern Cape province makes up 50 to 55% of the country’s daily positive cases, followed by the Western Cape with approximatively 25% of daily cases. The Eastern Cape also now accounts for more than half of COVID-19 related deaths.
Concerns about the rise in cases in Eastern and Western Cape are being exacerbated by the upcoming holiday season when many people traditionally travel to the two provinces. UNICEF is rapidly scaling up risk communication and community engagement work to reinforce COVID-19 prevention measures ahead of this period.