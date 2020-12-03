UNICEF South Africa COVID-19 Situation Report No. 10: 01-30 November 2020

Highlights

UNICEF South Africa is urgently scaling up its risk communication and community engagement work on the ground through a partnership with the South African Red Cross. This follows rapidly increasing rates of COVID-19 infection, particularly in Eastern and Western Cape provinces, infections which are predicted to worsen over the festive season. This work is being conducted in coordination with the National COVID-19 RCCE Technical Working Group and provincial teams, as well as the ‘Incidence Management Team’.

Final school year ‘Matrics’ students started their exams after a year of school disruptions. UNICEF South Africa has been supporting the pupils through ‘Woza Matrics’ – an innovative partnership with the Department of Basic Education, South African Broadcasting Corporation and the National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) that provides learners with educational materials and psychosocial support as they prepare for their exams.