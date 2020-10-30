UNHCR Statelessness Newsletter (July - September 2020)

IN BRIEF

• The Republic of the Congo has taken important steps towards the implementation of birth registration;

• Angola, Eswatini, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe have initiated studies on statelessness;

• Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi and Zimbabwe are progressing towards nationality law reform;

• Namibia, the Republic of the Congo and Zambia are moving towards accession to the statelessness conventions. The Republic of the Congo has almost completed accession procedures.