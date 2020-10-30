South Africa + 10 more
UNHCR Statelessness Newsletter (July - September 2020)
Attachments
IN BRIEF
• The Republic of the Congo has taken important steps towards the implementation of birth registration;
• Angola, Eswatini, Malawi, Namibia and Zimbabwe have initiated studies on statelessness;
• Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi and Zimbabwe are progressing towards nationality law reform;
• Namibia, the Republic of the Congo and Zambia are moving towards accession to the statelessness conventions. The Republic of the Congo has almost completed accession procedures.