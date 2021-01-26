UNHCR South Africa Representation Office Fact Sheet, October-December 2020

The Representation is a multicountry office, reaching 276,421 people of concern in Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles and South Africa.

COVID-19 is impacting the health and livelihoods of refugees alongside citizens. In South Africa, 5,282 people received risk communication messages to maintain community awareness.

Regular priorities include: strengthening national asylum systems; ending statelessness; enhancing the protection environment; strengthening partnerships.