South Africa + 8 more
UNHCR South Africa Representation and Multi-Country Office Fact Sheet, September 2021
Attachments
The Multi-Country Office reaches 259,552 people of concern in Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, and South Africa.
In the Republic of South Africa, a joint project between UNHCR and the Government will help clear a challenging asylum backlog by 2024 and build asylum capacity.
Key priorities include strengthening national asylum systems; promoting inclusion and social cohesion; ending statelessness; enhancing partnerships and the protection environment.