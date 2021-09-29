UNHCR South Africa Representation and Multi-Country Office Fact Sheet, September 2021

The Multi-Country Office reaches 259,552 people of concern in Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, and South Africa.

In the Republic of South Africa, a joint project between UNHCR and the Government will help clear a challenging asylum backlog by 2024 and build asylum capacity.

Key priorities include strengthening national asylum systems; promoting inclusion and social cohesion; ending statelessness; enhancing partnerships and the protection environment.