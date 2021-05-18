UNHCR South Africa Representation and Multi-Country Office Fact Sheet, January-February 2021

The Multi-Country Office reaches 276,329 people of concern in Botswana, Comoros, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mauritius, Namibia, Seychelles, and South Africa.

Asylum-Seekers are caught-up in a complex mixed flow environment. In South Africa, a joint project to clear a challenging asylum backlog by UNHCR and the authorities will hear 153,000 cases by 2024.

Regular priorities include strengthening national asylum systems; ending statelessness; enhancing the protection environment; strengthening partnerships.