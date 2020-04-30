Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (30 Apr 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded over 5,000 COVID-19 infections so far.

COVID-19 cases are rising in Somalia, where the country's health system lacks capacity to respond. Cases in Djibouti are also increasing, with more than 1,000 recorded.

With the number of cases growing across the region, many countries are extending or reinforcing containment measures.