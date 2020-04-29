South Africa + 18 more

Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (28 Apr 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded over 4,793 COVID-19 infections so far.

  • COVID-19 cases are rising in Somalia, where the country's health system lacks capacity to respond. Cases in Djibouti are also increasing, with more than 1,000 recorded.

  • With the number of cases growing across the region, many countries are extending or reinforcing containment measures.

  • Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence, as communities face rising economic pressure.

  • Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

