Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (28 Apr 2020)
HIGHLIGHTS
South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded over 4,793 COVID-19 infections so far.
COVID-19 cases are rising in Somalia, where the country's health system lacks capacity to respond. Cases in Djibouti are also increasing, with more than 1,000 recorded.
With the number of cases growing across the region, many countries are extending or reinforcing containment measures.
Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence, as communities face rising economic pressure.
Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs