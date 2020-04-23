South Africa + 18 more
Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (23 Apr 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa regions, except Comoros and Lesotho, have confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.
- South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded 3,635 COVID-19 infections so far.
- Djibouti has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in the region, with 986 cases.
- With the number of cases growing faster, most countries are extending or reinforcing containment measures amidst concerns of impact on economy and increased humanitarian needs.
- Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
