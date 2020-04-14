South Africa + 14 more
Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (14 Apr 2020)
Highlights
All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa regions, except Comoros and Lesotho, have confirmed positive coronavirus cases
South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded over 2,270 coronavirus infections so far
Mauritius has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in the region, with over 320 cases
The Global COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan is only 19 per cent funded. Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
