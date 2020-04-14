South Africa + 14 more

Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (14 Apr 2020)

Highlights

  • All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa regions, except Comoros and Lesotho, have confirmed positive coronavirus cases

  • South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded over 2,270 coronavirus infections so far

  • Mauritius has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in the region, with over 320 cases

  • The Global COVID-19 Humanitarian Response Plan is only 19 per cent funded. Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak

