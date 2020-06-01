Southern Africa Region: Market Watch Issue #1 (May 2020)

Global Market Information

The FAO Food Price Index averaged 165.5 points in April 2020, down 5.7 points (3.4 percent) from March and the lowest since January 2019. The April decline marked the third consecutive monthly fall in the value of the Index; largely attributed to several negative impacts on international food markets arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAO Cereal Price Index averaged nearly 164.0 points in April, down marginally from March but still up almost 4.0 points (2.4 percent) from April 2019. Among major cereals, international prices of wheat and rice rose significantly in April, but there was a sharp drop in maize quotations. Wheat prices averaged 2.5 percent higher month-on-month, reflecting strong international demand.

Temporary export restrictions and logistical bottlenecks in some suppliers fuelled a 7.2 percent monthly increase in international rice prices, but this eased towards the end of the month.

International maize prices registered a third consecutive month of decline, pushing down the overall value of the coarse grains index by 10 percent from the previous month. Already large export availabilities, supplemented by newly harvested crops in South America, amid weaker demand for animalfeed and fuel ethanol, continued to put strong downward pressure on maize prices.