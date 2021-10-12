South African Red Cross Society provides Cash Assistance to 8,810 people effected by the unrests to foster local economies

Following the recent unrests which took place in July, South African Red Cross Society noted an increase in the vulnerability of communities which they serve. As a result, the International Federation of the Red Cross released R 5,6 million from its Disaster Relief Fund (DREF) to enable South African Red Cross Society to provide relief and lifesaving assistance to affected households. The main objective of this DREF operation is to respond to the humanitarian needs of approximately 8,180 people (1,636 households) in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal affected by the urban violence through the provision of hot meals, health care through psychological first aid (PFA), WASH and cash transfers for basic household items.

Cash - transfer based programming (CTP) has been an effective and flexible way to support people affected by emergencies, maintaining their dignity and choice, while fostering local economies.

Ireen Mutombwa- Shumba – South African Red Cross Society National Disaster Manager said, “SARCS in partnership with government and other stakeholders conducted continuous needs assessments to understand the plight of affected communities. The main objective of the CVA (Cash and Voucher Assistance) launch in Rockville, Soweto, is to demonstrate how beneficiaries will be receiving their R 1 000 over the next two month. On behalf of SARCS, we wish to acknowledge our existing partners for the collaboration and coordination in responding to the needs of the communities we serve. “

The South African Red Cross Society (SARCS) is a National Society that was established by an Act of Parliament in 1921 as auxiliary to the Government in times of peace and war. The Act of 1921 and 2007 dictate that SARCS takes an active role in the improvement of health, and reduction of human suffering inflicted by both man-made and natural disasters.

SARCS complements Government services in preventing and alleviating human suffering through effective disaster management (preparedness/prevention, relief, and recovery) to address critical issues which threaten welfare, health and livelihoods country wide.