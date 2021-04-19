South Africa
South Africa - Wildfire (South Africa National Parks, JRC-GWIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 April 2021)
- A wildfire broke out in Cape Town's Table Mountain National Park on 18 April, resulting in casualties.
- As reported by national authorities, due to high temperature and low humidity, the fire has spread rapidly, reaching urban areas and burning several buildings.
- According to media, one person has been injured during fire-fighting operations and up to 4,000 individuals have been evacuated due to the proximity of the fire to the University of Cape Town (UCT).
- The fire has damaged multiple buildings at the University of Cape Town campus, including the 200-year-old Jagger Library which houses priceless archival material, including rare books, manuscripts, photographs and documents such as anti-Apartheid pamphlets. According to media, some of these have been digitised.
- According to the JRC Global Wildfire Information System (GWIS), the fire danger forecast is from high to extreme over Cape Town and the affected area on 19-20 April.