02 Dec 2019

South Africa: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Infographic
from SADC Regional Vulnerability Assessment and Analysis Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (281.83 KB)

Overview

According to the 2018 General Household Survey (released in May 2019), the number of people facing problems to access food in South Africa decreased from 13.9 million in 2018 to 13.7 million in 2019.

During the 2018/2019 rainfall season north-western parts of South Africa were affected by dry spells and drought, and this has resulted in below-average harvests, which has reduced exportable surplus to the region. Current maize stock stands at 1,553 million tons, 42 per cent less than last year. Food prices continue to increase.

