South Africa: Urban Violence - Final Report, DREF n° MDRZA010

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

During the second week of July 2021, South Africa experienced unprecedented levels of urban violence and destruction of public and private properties. These acts of violence affected areas surrounding the provinces of KwaZulu–Natal (KZN) and Gauteng. As of 16 July, 212 people had died in the unrest and 2,554 were arrested. The riots and looting resulted into shortages of food, fuel and medical supply as well as enormous destruction towards infrastructure, racial tensions inflamed and disrupted the country’s economy.

Based on the above, a DREF Operation was launched for CHF 210,810 with focus on supporting the urgent needs of 2,500 people (500 HH) in the affected communities which included; first aid, safe evacuation and food provision for up to 3 weeks, while conducting a detailed assessment to allow a full multisectoral response. The initial timeframe for this operation was four (4) months, to be implemented in KwaZulu–Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

In September 2021, an Operation Update was published, to inform on progress and share results of the needs assessment conducted, which was released on 25 August 2021. The assessment took longer than anticipated due to the volatile security context which made it difficult to deploy volunteers and staff. This update also allowed for a revision of the target from 500 HH to 1,636 HH (900HH in KZN and 736HH in Gauteng i.e., additional 1,136 HH or 5,680 people), changing the operational target from 2,500 people to 8,180 people. It also reduced the amount and number of unconditional cash transfers provided to targeted families, from ZAR 3,273 (CHF 210) to ZAR 2,142 (137) and the disbursements from three (3) months to two (2) months of September and October 2021. This change led to a CHF 139,681 increase of the budget, to complement initially allocated CHF 210,810 hence the total budget for this operation was CHF 350,491. Lastly, this Operation update allowed for a one-month extension of the operational timeframe until 31 December 2021.